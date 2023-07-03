Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is 12.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) stock priced at $20.71, up 1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.88 and dropped to $20.5646 before settling in for the closing price of $20.58. BXMT’s price has ranged from $16.60 to $31.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 20.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.30%. With a float of $168.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.60 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.64, operating margin of +73.16, and the pretax margin is +19.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 45,011. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 2,275 shares at a rate of $19.79, taking the stock ownership to the 155,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 485 for $19.76, making the entire transaction worth $9,585. This insider now owns 51,887 shares in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.85 while generating a return on equity of 5.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.17% during the next five years compared to -8.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (BXMT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.94 in the near term. At $21.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.44. The third support level lies at $20.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.62 billion, the company has a total of 172,286K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,339 M while annual income is 248,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 491,380 K while its latest quarter income was 117,760 K.