Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) last year’s performance of 0.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 30, 2023, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) opened at $16.42, higher 0.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.4899 and dropped to $16.15 before settling in for the closing price of $16.25. Price fluctuations for BE have ranged from $12.33 to $31.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 26.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -71.00% at the time writing. With a float of $162.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2530 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.37, operating margin of -21.77, and the pretax margin is -26.18.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bloom Energy Corporation is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 225,527. In this transaction EVP, Sales – Americas of this company sold 13,181 shares at a rate of $17.11, taking the stock ownership to the 130,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 11,087 for $17.09, making the entire transaction worth $189,477. This insider now owns 689,546 shares in total.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -25.14 while generating a return on equity of -119.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.72 million, its volume of 3.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Bloom Energy Corporation’s (BE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.51 in the near term. At $16.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.83.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Key Stats

There are currently 208,540K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,199 M according to its annual income of -301,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 275,190 K and its income totaled -71,570 K.