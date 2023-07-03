Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.27 million

Markets

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.68, soaring 0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.71 and dropped to $11.595 before settling in for the closing price of $11.54. Within the past 52 weeks, OWL’s price has moved between $8.06 and $14.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.00%. With a float of $428.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 545 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.13, operating margin of +0.75, and the pretax margin is -3.62.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 1,445,850. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 119,000 shares at a rate of $12.15, taking the stock ownership to the 43,396,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 165,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,980,000. This insider now owns 43,515,043 shares in total.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -0.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.67 million, its volume of 3.6 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) raw stochastic average was set at 44.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.24 billion based on 1,407,128K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,370 M and income totals -9,290 K. The company made 390,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Last month’s performance of 3.68% for The Kroger Co. (KR) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
June 30, 2023, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) trading session started at the price of $46.36, that was 1.47% jump from the session before....
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On June 30, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) opened at $9.46, lower -3.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) stock priced at $2.01, down -17.17% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.