Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) last year’s performance of -52.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 30, 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) opened at $4.72, lower -0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.59 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Price fluctuations for BDN have ranged from $3.42 to $9.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 349.50% at the time writing. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

The firm has a total of 328 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], we can find that recorded value of 4.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 35.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.85. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are currently 171,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 780.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 506,100 K according to its annual income of 53,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 129,230 K and its income totaled -5,260 K.