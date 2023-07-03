Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bunge Limited (BG) 20 Days SMA touches 1.18%: The odds favor the bear

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $93.31, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $95.13 and dropped to $92.12 before settling in for the closing price of $92.81. Within the past 52 weeks, BG’s price has moved between $80.41 and $106.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.60%. With a float of $129.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.08 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 23000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.02, operating margin of +3.99, and the pretax margin is +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.30% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Bunge Limited (BG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.19, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Looking closely at Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.79. However, in the short run, Bunge Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $95.61. Second resistance stands at $96.88. The third major resistance level sits at $98.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.59.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.06 billion based on 150,596K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 67,232 M and income totals 1,610 M. The company made 15,328 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 632,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

