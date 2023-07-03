Can CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC) drop of -14.94% in a week be considered a lucky break?

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $11.03, down -4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.03 and dropped to $10.36 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Over the past 52 weeks, CVAC has traded in a range of $5.63-$15.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.00%. With a float of $122.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1049 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -203.08, operating margin of -424.38, and the pretax margin is -369.56.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CureVac N.V. is 45.44%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -369.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

The latest stats from [CureVac N.V., CVAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, CureVac N.V.’s (CVAC) raw stochastic average was set at 67.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.27. The third major resistance level sits at $11.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.93. The third support level lies at $9.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.40 billion has total of 223,842K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 71,030 K in contrast with the sum of -262,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,650 K and last quarter income was -61,630 K.