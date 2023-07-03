Can Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) hike of 2.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) stock priced at $5.22, down -0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.22 and dropped to $5.12 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. TV’s price has ranged from $4.38 to $8.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -4.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -370.00%. With a float of $557.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $557.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36807 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -370.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -35.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 43.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.19 in the near term. At $5.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.06. The third support level lies at $4.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 564,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,754 M while annual income is 2,222 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 992,650 K while its latest quarter income was -42,280 K.