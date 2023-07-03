Can scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) drop of -0.78% in a week be considered a lucky break?

June 30, 2023, scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) trading session started at the price of $9.75, that was 5.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.59 and dropped to $9.5699 before settling in for the closing price of $9.68. A 52-week range for SCPH has been $3.68 – $12.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.80%. With a float of $31.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.80 million.

In an organization with 96 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of scPharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 4,002,495. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 762,380 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,328,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 562,466 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,300,486. This insider now owns 92,983 shares in total.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 183.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) raw stochastic average was set at 58.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. However, in the short run, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.66. Second resistance stands at $11.14. The third major resistance level sits at $11.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.10. The third support level lies at $8.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Key Stats

There are 35,769K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 386.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -36,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,060 K while its last quarter net income were -11,210 K.