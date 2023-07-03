Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Can SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) hike of 2.31% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) opened at $13.71, higher 2.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $13.71 before settling in for the closing price of $13.77. Price fluctuations for SSRM have ranged from $12.78 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 20.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $203.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.11, operating margin of +16.23, and the pretax margin is +20.98.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 129,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $16.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Corp Development Officer sold 2,955 for $13.31, making the entire transaction worth $39,331. This insider now owns 115,466 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 5.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

The latest stats from [SSR Mining Inc., SSRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 28.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.52. The third major resistance level sits at $14.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.54. The third support level lies at $13.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are currently 204,095K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,148 M according to its annual income of 194,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 314,610 K and its income totaled 29,810 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) volume exceeds 2.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.70, soaring 3.85% from the previous trading...
Read more

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) 20 Days SMA touches -3.87%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
June 30, 2023, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) trading session started at the price of $4.65, that was 8.52% jump from the session before....
Read more

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) kicked off at the price of $10.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) stock priced at $10.02, up 1.51% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.