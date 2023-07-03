Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) last year’s performance of 108.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $16.18, up 9.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.01 and dropped to $16.02 before settling in for the closing price of $15.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has traded in a range of $5.43-$15.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 39.00%. With a float of $144.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,186,696. In this transaction CFO & CAO of this company sold 107,119 shares at a rate of $11.08, taking the stock ownership to the 286,041 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -28.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 99.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.13. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.30. Second resistance stands at $17.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.32.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.60 billion has total of 186,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,168 M in contrast with the sum of -6,094 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,432 M and last quarter income was -693,000 K.