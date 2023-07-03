Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is expecting 106.10% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.36, soaring 10.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.3201 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. Within the past 52 weeks, CNTG’s price has moved between $0.61 and $2.83.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.50%. With a float of $10.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.34, operating margin of -82.72, and the pretax margin is -81.30.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Centogene N.V. is 20.83%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.4) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of -81.53 while generating a return on equity of -208.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centogene N.V. (CNTG)

Looking closely at Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG), its last 5-days average volume was 13.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Centogene N.V.’s (CNTG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 188.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9550. However, in the short run, Centogene N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6333. Second resistance stands at $1.7666. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9232. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3434, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1868. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0535.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 48.53 million based on 27,082K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,020 K and income totals -33,550 K. The company made 11,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

