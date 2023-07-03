Search
admin
admin

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) posted a -3.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Top Picks

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.09, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, CLEU’s price has moved between $0.50 and $1.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 24.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 79.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9038. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1967 in the near term. At $1.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9567.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.31 million based on 31,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,600 K and income totals -1,690 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A major move is in the offing as Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) market cap hits 5.72 million

Steve Mayer -
June 30, 2023, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) trading session started at the price of $0.206, that was 26.94% jump from the session before....
Read more

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 14.13% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On June 30, 2023, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) opened at $37.15, higher 0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) last year’s performance of 23.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) stock priced at $30.16, down -0.20% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.