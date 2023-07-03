China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) posted a -3.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.09, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, CLEU’s price has moved between $0.50 and $1.67.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 24.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.90%. With a float of $16.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 257 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.75, operating margin of -11.94, and the pretax margin is -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is 20.31%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s (CLEU) raw stochastic average was set at 79.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8222, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9038. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1967 in the near term. At $1.2433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9567.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.31 million based on 31,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,600 K and income totals -1,690 K.