Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.38%

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) opened at $2.91, lower -1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.90. Price fluctuations for CIFR have ranged from $0.38 to $3.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $41.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $248.65 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -94.20, operating margin of -2401.22, and the pretax margin is -1225.32.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1285.91 while generating a return on equity of -11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was better than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.61. However, in the short run, Cipher Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. The third support level lies at $2.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are currently 248,938K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 711.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,040 K according to its annual income of -39,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,900 K and its income totaled -6,600 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

A look at FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.16, soaring 0.42% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) volume hitting the figure of 2.93 million.

Sana Meer -
June 30, 2023, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) trading session started at the price of $23.26, that was -0.17% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) volume exceeds 4.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
On June 30, 2023, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) opened at $134.69, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.