Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.71 million

Analyst Insights

June 30, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was 3.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.385 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. A 52-week range for CCO has been $0.91 – $2.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.00%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Looking closely at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3396. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4033. Second resistance stands at $1.4367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2333.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are 482,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 696.62 million. As of now, sales total 2,481 M while income totals -96,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 545,440 K while its last quarter net income were -34,910 K.

