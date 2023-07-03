Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.71 million

June 30, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) trading session started at the price of $1.33, that was 3.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.385 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. A 52-week range for CCO has been $0.91 – $2.14.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 78.00%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.34, operating margin of +11.68, and the pretax margin is -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 897,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 55,829,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $897,350. This insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 39.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Looking closely at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3396. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4033. Second resistance stands at $1.4367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4883. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3183, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2333.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are 482,843K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 696.62 million. As of now, sales total 2,481 M while income totals -96,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 545,440 K while its last quarter net income were -34,910 K.