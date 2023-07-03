Coty Inc. (COTY) posted a 0.57% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 30, 2023, Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) opened at $12.38, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.40 and dropped to $12.25 before settling in for the closing price of $12.26. Price fluctuations for COTY have ranged from $6.19 to $12.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.60% at the time writing. With a float of $351.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $851.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11012 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +5.26, and the pretax margin is +8.05.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coty Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 760,980. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 1,039,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $7.56, making the entire transaction worth $755,970. This insider now owns 939,129 shares in total.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 8.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.40% during the next five years compared to 16.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coty Inc. (COTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coty Inc. (COTY)

Looking closely at Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Coty Inc.’s (COTY) raw stochastic average was set at 87.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.73. However, in the short run, Coty Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.38. Second resistance stands at $12.46. The third major resistance level sits at $12.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.08.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Key Stats

There are currently 852,797K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,304 M according to its annual income of 259,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,289 M and its income totaled 108,400 K.