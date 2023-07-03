CubeSmart (CUBE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.50% last month.

June 30, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) trading session started at the price of $44.94, that was -0.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.45 and dropped to $44.07 before settling in for the closing price of $44.84. A 52-week range for CUBE has been $36.82 – $51.02.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 12.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.30%. With a float of $223.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2804 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.19, operating margin of +34.78, and the pretax margin is +28.97.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CubeSmart stocks. The insider ownership of CubeSmart is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,001,580. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 22,057 shares at a rate of $45.41, taking the stock ownership to the 480,960 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05, when Company’s CEO sold 16,948 for $45.10, making the entire transaction worth $764,397. This insider now owns 480,960 shares in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +28.85 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CubeSmart (CUBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

The latest stats from [CubeSmart, CUBE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was inferior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, CubeSmart’s (CUBE) raw stochastic average was set at 24.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.11. The third major resistance level sits at $46.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.35. The third support level lies at $42.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Key Stats

There are 224,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.06 billion. As of now, sales total 1,010 M while income totals 291,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 256,530 K while its last quarter net income were 97,570 K.