Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) average volume reaches $41.87K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Markets

June 30, 2023, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) trading session started at the price of $2.51, that was 35.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.2101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. A 52-week range for CYT has been $1.13 – $4.22.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.20%. With a float of $31.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.59 million.

The firm has a total of 46 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 56,687. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 31,978 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 3,863,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,437 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $15,106. This insider now owns 3,895,551 shares in total.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 34.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cyteir Therapeutics Inc., CYT], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s (CYT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.06. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.75.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) Key Stats

There are 35,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 83.69 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -46,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -12,490 K.

