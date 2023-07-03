Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) with a beta value of 0.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 30, 2023, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) opened at $144.73, lower -0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.825 and dropped to $143.06 before settling in for the closing price of $143.61. Price fluctuations for DLTR have ranged from $128.85 to $175.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.30% at the time writing. With a float of $218.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.10 million.

The firm has a total of 65025 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.43, operating margin of +8.03, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dollar Tree Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 213,117. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 1,484 shares at a rate of $143.61, taking the stock ownership to the 6,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,790 for $139.06, making the entire transaction worth $248,917. This insider now owns 15,006 shares in total.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.70 while generating a return on equity of 19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 113.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.67% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dollar Tree Inc., DLTR], we can find that recorded value of 2.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Dollar Tree Inc.’s (DLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $144.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $145.56. The third major resistance level sits at $146.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $141.00.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 220,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,332 M according to its annual income of 1,615 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,324 M and its income totaled 299,000 K.