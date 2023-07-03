DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 122,590 K

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) stock priced at $38.97, up 1.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.87 and dropped to $38.70 before settling in for the closing price of $38.34. DV’s price has ranged from $20.38 to $38.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.60%. With a float of $163.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.63 million.

In an organization with 348 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.20, operating margin of +13.65, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 415,774. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,002 shares at a rate of $37.79, taking the stock ownership to the 179,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,231 for $37.71, making the entire transaction worth $348,075. This insider now owns 59,674 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.56 while generating a return on equity of 5.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 94.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.10. However, in the short run, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.63. Second resistance stands at $40.33. The third major resistance level sits at $40.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.29.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.50 billion, the company has a total of 166,288K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 452,420 K while annual income is 43,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 122,590 K while its latest quarter income was 12,180 K.