EBET Inc. (EBET) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -11.48%

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $0.126, down -4.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1269 and dropped to $0.1175 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, EBET has traded in a range of $0.12-$2.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -133.30%. With a float of $11.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.99 million.

In an organization with 37 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.36, operating margin of -45.31, and the pretax margin is -70.70.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of EBET Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 10,050. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 18,611 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 743,611 shares.

EBET Inc. (EBET) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.8) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -70.70 while generating a return on equity of -258.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at EBET Inc.’s (EBET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28

Technical Analysis of EBET Inc. (EBET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, EBET Inc.’s (EBET) raw stochastic average was set at 0.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2503, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5978. However, in the short run, EBET Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1241. Second resistance stands at $0.1302. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1335. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1147, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1114. The third support level lies at $0.1053 if the price breaches the second support level.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.45 million has total of 26,206K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,600 K in contrast with the sum of -41,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,580 K and last quarter income was -4,010 K.