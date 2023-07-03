EYPT (EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.) climbed 5.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock priced at $8.28, up 5.84% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.03 and dropped to $8.1576 before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. EYPT’s price has ranged from $2.19 to $11.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 69.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.90%. With a float of $30.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 144 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.94, operating margin of -190.65, and the pretax margin is -246.97.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 6. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,010,721 shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -246.97 while generating a return on equity of -72.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

Looking closely at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (EYPT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. However, in the short run, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.10. Second resistance stands at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.36.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 285.79 million, the company has a total of 34,302K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,400 K while annual income is -102,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,680 K while its latest quarter income was -21,160 K.