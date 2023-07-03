Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.28%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9142, plunging -12.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.94 and dropped to $0.801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.01. Within the past 52 weeks, DUO’s price has moved between $0.60 and $4.16.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -32.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.60%. With a float of $1.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.06, operating margin of -101.40, and the pretax margin is -93.55.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. This company achieved a net margin of -99.22 while generating a return on equity of -114.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.14

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) saw its 5-day average volume 4.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 151.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8555, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9867. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9461 in the near term. At $1.0126, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7346. The third support level lies at $0.6681 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.05 million based on 5,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,660 K and income totals -35,380 K. The company made 8,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.