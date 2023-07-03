Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is expecting 27.87% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $2.99, up 4.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.195 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has traded in a range of $1.12-$3.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.40%. With a float of $27.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Galera Therapeutics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 24,717. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 for $1.96, making the entire transaction worth $19,593. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.38) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -14.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (GRTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.62 million, its volume of 0.96 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (GRTX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.26 in the near term. At $3.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.57.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 125.33 million has total of 42,907K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -62,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -17,710 K.