Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,944 M

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $5.30, up 4.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.48 and dropped to $5.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.25. Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has traded in a range of $2.00-$5.35.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.00%. With a float of $167.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13765 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.21, operating margin of +2.20, and the pretax margin is -9.99.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is 64.00%, while institutional ownership is 6.70%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of -10.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) raw stochastic average was set at 99.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.53 in the near term. At $5.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 209,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,944 M in contrast with the sum of -302,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 947,140 K and last quarter income was 119,260 K.