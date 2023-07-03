Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) with a beta value of -1.73 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 30, 2023, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) trading session started at the price of $3.05, that was 27.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $3.05 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. A 52-week range for GRCL has been $1.40 – $6.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.10%. With a float of $13.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.69 million.

The firm has a total of 314 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is 23.41%, while institutional ownership is 45.50%.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.39) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -37.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., GRCL], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s (GRCL) raw stochastic average was set at 43.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.85. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.01.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) Key Stats

There are 67,715K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 339.74 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -88,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -22,090 K.