Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $7.34, up 2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.47 and dropped to $7.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.23. Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has traded in a range of $2.47-$9.16.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 8.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.90%. With a float of $142.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2280 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.80, operating margin of -2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 148,000. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.40, taking the stock ownership to the 173,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 75,000 for $8.44, making the entire transaction worth $633,000. This insider now owns 193,948 shares in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.05 while generating a return on equity of -5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.48 in the near term. At $7.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.04.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.10 billion has total of 151,501K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 873,100 K in contrast with the sum of -87,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 250,080 K and last quarter income was -5,170 K.