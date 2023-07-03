IN8bio Inc. (INAB) with a beta value of -0.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) stock priced at $1.61, down -4.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.63 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. INAB’s price has ranged from $1.02 to $3.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -74.30%. With a float of $18.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26 employees.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IN8bio Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,499,999. In this transaction Director of this company bought 789,473 shares at a rate of $1.90, taking the stock ownership to the 4,111,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director bought 105,263 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $200,000. This insider now owns 182,473 shares in total.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -93.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IN8bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IN8bio Inc. (INAB)

Looking closely at IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, IN8bio Inc.’s (INAB) raw stochastic average was set at 17.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 210.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2848, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9547. However, in the short run, IN8bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6033. Second resistance stands at $1.6667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4033.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.97 million, the company has a total of 29,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -28,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -7,530 K.