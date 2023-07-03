Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) volume exceeds 1.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Company News

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $2.87, up 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.91 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has traded in a range of $2.09-$6.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.50%. With a float of $126.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 468 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -145.44, operating margin of -2212.89, and the pretax margin is -2100.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2105.41 while generating a return on equity of -51.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 67.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 22.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.89 in the near term. At $2.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.71.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 359.77 million has total of 136,322K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,030 K in contrast with the sum of -126,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,010 K and last quarter income was -34,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

URBN (Urban Outfitters Inc.) climbed 1.10 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.98, soaring 1.10% from the previous trading...
Read more

2.60% volatility in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
June 30, 2023, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) trading session started at the price of $10.30, that was 0.69% jump from the session before....
Read more

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) average volume reaches $2.56M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On June 30, 2023, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $3.86, lower -0.78% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.