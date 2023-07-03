International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) volume exceeds 4.23 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 30, 2023, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) opened at $134.69, lower -0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.03 and dropped to $133.425 before settling in for the closing price of $134.06. Price fluctuations for IBM have ranged from $115.54 to $153.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -5.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -60.30% at the time writing. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.71, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.26) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.10% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.84 million, its volume of 3.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $134.75 in the near term. At $135.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $131.54.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are currently 908,045K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 119.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,530 M according to its annual income of 1,640 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,252 M and its income totaled 927,000 K.