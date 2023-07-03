Investors finally get a glimpse of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) volume hitting the figure of 0.9 million.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $8.32, up 4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.60 and dropped to $8.32 before settling in for the closing price of $8.21. Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has traded in a range of $6.45-$16.05.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.00%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.49 million.

In an organization with 682 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.92, operating margin of -0.73, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26, was worth 23,880. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $7.96, taking the stock ownership to the 104,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $8.18, making the entire transaction worth $163,600. This insider now owns 7,850,258 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 0.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 28.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.22. However, in the short run, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.65. Second resistance stands at $8.77. The third major resistance level sits at $8.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.21. The third support level lies at $8.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.14 billion has total of 135,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,040 K in contrast with the sum of 2,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 37,090 K and last quarter income was -6,810 K.