Investors finally get a glimpse of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) volume hitting the figure of 17.02 million.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock priced at $13.82. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.80 and dropped to $13.415 before settling in for the closing price of $13.53. IONQ’s price has ranged from $3.04 to $14.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.20%. With a float of $175.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.11 million.

In an organization with 202 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 2,150,000. In this transaction Chief Scientist of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $10.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,056,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 11,726 for $10.52, making the entire transaction worth $123,358. This insider now owns 495,900 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IonQ Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 198.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 18.93 million. That was better than the volume of 6.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 87.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.88. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.41. Second resistance stands at $15.30. The third major resistance level sits at $15.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.53. The third support level lies at $11.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.68 billion, the company has a total of 201,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,130 K while annual income is -48,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,290 K while its latest quarter income was -27,340 K.