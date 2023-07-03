Investors finally get a glimpse of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) volume hitting the figure of 1.54 million.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) stock priced at $0.11, up 4.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1199 and dropped to $0.106 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. MOBQ’s price has ranged from $0.04 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 61.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.90%. With a float of $19.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 11.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 183.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1688, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5987. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1207 in the near term. At $0.1273, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1346. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0995. The third support level lies at $0.0929 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.09 million, the company has a total of 24,602K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,170 K while annual income is -8,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130 K while its latest quarter income was -1,720 K.