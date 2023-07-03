Investors finally get a glimpse of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) volume hitting the figure of 2.04 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.80, plunging -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.87 and dropped to $28.86 before settling in for the closing price of $29.41. Within the past 52 weeks, SPR’s price has moved between $21.14 and $38.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.50%. With a float of $104.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.90 million.

In an organization with 18235 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$1.39. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.11. However, in the short run, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.75. Second resistance stands at $30.32. The third major resistance level sits at $30.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.30. The third support level lies at $27.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.03 billion based on 105,215K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,030 M and income totals -546,200 K. The company made 1,431 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -281,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.