Investors finally get a glimpse of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) volume hitting the figure of 1.38 million.

June 30, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was 1.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.56 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $0.50 – $8.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.80%. With a float of $48.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 940 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.80, operating margin of -47.78, and the pretax margin is -60.79.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -61.27 while generating a return on equity of -92.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8977, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0354. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5607 in the near term. At $0.5753, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5307, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5153. The third support level lies at $0.5007 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.99 million. As of now, sales total 230,930 K while income totals -141,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,090 K while its last quarter net income were -19,090 K.