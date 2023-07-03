Investors finally get a glimpse of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) volume hitting the figure of 3.7 million.

On June 30, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) opened at $27.62, lower -1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.7147 and dropped to $26.77 before settling in for the closing price of $27.28. Price fluctuations for ZION have ranged from $18.26 to $59.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.70% at the time writing. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.01 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9989 employees.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 360,378. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 18,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 for $20.38, making the entire transaction worth $203,780. This insider now owns 10,360 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) saw its 5-day average volume 2.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 23.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.46 in the near term. At $28.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.17. The third support level lies at $25.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

There are currently 148,101K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,337 M according to its annual income of 907,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,080 M and its income totaled 204,000 K.