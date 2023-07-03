Investors must take note of Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) performance last week, which was 6.36%.

June 30, 2023, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) trading session started at the price of $1.25, that was -3.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. A 52-week range for AQMS has been $0.50 – $1.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.70%. With a float of $75.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -98875.00, operating margin of -389575.00, and the pretax margin is -385725.00.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aqua Metals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aqua Metals Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 9,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 133,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 34,180 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $25,635. This insider now owns 351,218 shares in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -385775.00 while generating a return on equity of -63.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23519.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Aqua Metals Inc.’s (AQMS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9949. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2267 in the near term. At $1.2833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1033. The third support level lies at $1.0467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Key Stats

There are 83,138K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 94.08 million. As of now, sales total 4 K while income totals -15,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,610 K.