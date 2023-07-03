Investors must take note of Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) performance last week, which was 1.58%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) kicked off on Friday, down -0.96% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.59. Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has traded in a range of $14.98-$22.60.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 17.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.60%. With a float of $160.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.13 million.

In an organization with 73 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of +33.71, and the pretax margin is +7.38.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 103,800. In this transaction President & COO of this company bought 6,200 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,982 for $16.72, making the entire transaction worth $100,019. This insider now owns 152,256 shares in total.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.77 while generating a return on equity of 1.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (BNL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. However, in the short run, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.68. Second resistance stands at $15.91. The third major resistance level sits at $16.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.00. The third support level lies at $14.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.90 billion has total of 187,204K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 407,510 K in contrast with the sum of 122,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 118,990 K and last quarter income was 39,300 K.