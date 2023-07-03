Search
Zack King
Investors must take note of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) performance last week, which was 12.23%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $16.99, up 5.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.85 and dropped to $16.91 before settling in for the closing price of $16.85. Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has traded in a range of $14.51-$24.73.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.60%. With a float of $52.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4760 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.07, operating margin of +14.07, and the pretax margin is +7.65.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 98.27%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.95 while generating a return on equity of 15.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.70% during the next five years compared to -4.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

The latest stats from [Canada Goose Holdings Inc., GOOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 1.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.46. The third major resistance level sits at $19.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.58. The third support level lies at $16.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.39 billion has total of 104,560K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 920,660 K in contrast with the sum of 55,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 228,330 K and last quarter income was 1,870 K.

