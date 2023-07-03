Investors must take note of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) performance last week, which was 5.87%.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) stock priced at $16.96, down -0.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.03 and dropped to $16.65 before settling in for the closing price of $16.89. CLF’s price has ranged from $11.82 to $22.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 65.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -52.50%. With a float of $508.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.84, operating margin of +7.46, and the pretax margin is +7.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 149,592. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 171,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 6,500 for $15.18, making the entire transaction worth $98,697. This insider now owns 237,727 shares in total.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.79 while generating a return on equity of 20.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

The latest stats from [Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., CLF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.25 million was inferior to 9.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 34.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.19. The third major resistance level sits at $17.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.43. The third support level lies at $16.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.38 billion, the company has a total of 515,079K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,989 M while annual income is 1,335 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,295 M while its latest quarter income was -57,000 K.