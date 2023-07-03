Investors must take note of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) performance last week, which was 5.22%.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock priced at $65.10, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.55 and dropped to $65.01 before settling in for the closing price of $64.54. CTSH’s price has ranged from $51.33 to $70.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.00%. With a float of $506.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 351500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.07, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +15.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 434,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,926 shares at a rate of $62.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,695 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,473 for $61.99, making the entire transaction worth $277,294. This insider now owns 26,671 shares in total.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.79 while generating a return on equity of 18.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.37% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.48, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) raw stochastic average was set at 76.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $65.55 in the near term. At $65.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.74. The third support level lies at $64.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.53 billion, the company has a total of 507,477K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,428 M while annual income is 2,290 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,812 M while its latest quarter income was 580,000 K.