Investors must take note of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) performance last week, which was 2.68%.

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) stock priced at $2.08, up 10.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.09. PBLA’s price has ranged from $1.80 to $1680.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.10%. With a float of $1.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 9.40%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$19.5 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -3,230.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1737.94, a number that is poised to hit -1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.55 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 331.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 201.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.05. However, in the short run, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.66. The third major resistance level sits at $2.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.82. The third support level lies at $1.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.52 million, the company has a total of 559K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,110 K.