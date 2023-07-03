Investors must take note of Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) performance last week, which was 4.89%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.12, soaring 4.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.279 and dropped to $3.11 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Within the past 52 weeks, PL’s price has moved between $3.00 and $7.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.10%. With a float of $241.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.35 million.

In an organization with 930 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 57.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 2,500. In this transaction CFO & COO of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 933,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s CFO & COO sold 1,000 for $4.60, making the entire transaction worth $4,600. This insider now owns 936,096 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.3 million. That was better than the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 11.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.30. Second resistance stands at $3.37. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. The third support level lies at $2.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 874.42 million based on 276,032K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 191,260 K and income totals -161,970 K. The company made 52,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.