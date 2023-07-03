Investors must take note of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) performance last week, which was 23.13%.

On June 30, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $16.22, higher 4.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.75 and dropped to $15.78 before settling in for the closing price of $16.01. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $11.68 to $40.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14122 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,699. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,625 shares at a rate of $13.71, taking the stock ownership to the 72,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for $14.53, making the entire transaction worth $290,600. This insider now owns 86,204 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.08, a number that is poised to hit -1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 34.16 million was superior to 29.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.37. The third major resistance level sits at $17.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. The third support level lies at $15.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 939,335K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 661,000 K and its income totaled -1,349 M.