Investors must take note of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) performance last week, which was 3.39%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $20.06, down -0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.155 and dropped to $19.84 before settling in for the closing price of $19.89. Over the past 52 weeks, MODG has traded in a range of $16.13-$25.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 30.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.20%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,944,720. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $19.45, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,400 for $17.06, making the entire transaction worth $109,184. This insider now owns 837,556 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

The latest stats from [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.03 million was superior to 2.03 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.26. The third major resistance level sits at $20.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.63. The third support level lies at $19.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.65 billion has total of 185,603K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,996 M in contrast with the sum of 157,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,167 M and last quarter income was 25,000 K.