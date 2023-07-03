Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) last year’s performance of 24.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On June 30, 2023, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) opened at $29.13, lower -3.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.28 and dropped to $27.67 before settling in for the closing price of $28.82. Price fluctuations for FROG have ranged from $17.11 to $29.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -34.20% at the time writing. With a float of $79.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.47, operating margin of -26.69, and the pretax margin is -30.26.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JFrog Ltd. is 19.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 840,030. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $28.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,228,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 45,000 for $27.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,498. This insider now owns 5,304,432 shares in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.20 while generating a return on equity of -14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 238.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Looking closely at JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, JFrog Ltd.’s (FROG) raw stochastic average was set at 86.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.47. However, in the short run, JFrog Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.76. Second resistance stands at $29.83. The third major resistance level sits at $30.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.54.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Key Stats

There are currently 101,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 280,040 K according to its annual income of -90,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,820 K and its income totaled -20,810 K.

