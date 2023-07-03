KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is 6.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 30, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) opened at $56.26, higher 0.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.86 and dropped to $55.99 before settling in for the closing price of $55.95. Price fluctuations for KKR have ranged from $41.77 to $60.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 11.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -116.90% at the time writing. With a float of $741.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $861.11 million.

In an organization with 4150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.76, operating margin of -49.44, and the pretax margin is -20.03.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 345,000,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $23.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,782,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 27,315 for $26.15, making the entire transaction worth $714,286. This insider now owns 484,458 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -15.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.81% during the next five years compared to -20.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.68 million. That was better than the volume of 3.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.22.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

There are currently 863,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,721 M according to its annual income of -841,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,127 M and its income totaled 339,990 K.