Last month’s performance of 3.16% for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is certainly impressive

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.78, plunging -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.09 and dropped to $15.105 before settling in for the closing price of $15.38. Within the past 52 weeks, AFRM’s price has moved between $8.62 and $40.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.80%. With a float of $223.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2552 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 192,711. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,286 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 17,287 for $12.77, making the entire transaction worth $220,673. This insider now owns 17,286 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.92) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) saw its 5-day average volume 10.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 17.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 60.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.91 in the near term. At $16.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.52. The third support level lies at $13.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.56 billion based on 295,686K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,349 M and income totals -707,420 K. The company made 380,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -205,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.