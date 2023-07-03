Last month’s performance of 3.36% for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is certainly impressive

June 30, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) trading session started at the price of $5.39, that was 3.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.72 and dropped to $5.315 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. A 52-week range for BB has been $3.17 – $7.20.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 83.30%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

In an organization with 3325 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackBerry Limited stocks. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 61,861. In this transaction President of IoT of this company sold 11,126 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 64,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer sold 28,237 for $4.63, making the entire transaction worth $130,737. This insider now owns 35,372 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackBerry Limited (BB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.1 million. That was better than the volume of 5.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.48. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.73. Second resistance stands at $5.93. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.12. The third support level lies at $4.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are 583,237K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.00 billion. As of now, sales total 656,000 K while income totals -734,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,000 K while its last quarter net income were -495,000 K.