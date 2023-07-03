Last month’s performance of 4.04% for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is certainly impressive

On June 30, 2023, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) opened at $36.11, higher 0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.39 and dropped to $35.57 before settling in for the closing price of $35.80. Price fluctuations for AIRC have ranged from $32.51 to $46.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 99.40% at the time writing. With a float of $148.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.81 million.

In an organization with 750 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.87, operating margin of +16.48, and the pretax margin is +125.88.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Apartment Income REIT Corp. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 101.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 85,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $34.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,386 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $34.48, making the entire transaction worth $34,480. This insider now owns 9,412 shares in total.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +116.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (AIRC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.55. However, in the short run, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.46. Second resistance stands at $36.84. The third major resistance level sits at $37.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.20. The third support level lies at $34.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) Key Stats

There are currently 149,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 773,720 K according to its annual income of 904,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 211,990 K and its income totaled -11,380 K.