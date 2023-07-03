Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) to new highs

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.66, soaring 5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ATAI’s price has moved between $1.14 and $4.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 119 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 957.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Looking closely at Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2814. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7633. Second resistance stands at $1.8067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6067. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.5633.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 287.34 million based on 166,010K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 230 K and income totals -152,390 K. The company made 40 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.